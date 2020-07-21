I remember years ago a comedy routine by a British comic who included a parody of the famous line from a Rudyard Kipling poem, "If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs... then you obviously don't understand the situation."
This quip seems particularly appropriate at the current moment – when the whole world is on fire, staying calm and carrying on is truly out of touch. If ever there was a time to lose our heads and respond with passion and action to the world around us, it is now.
And yet all too often we expect each other, and especially our leaders, to exhibit a certain calm – to react with a stiff upper lip. I have always prided myself on remaining poised during a challenging time, from travel snafus to the deaths of loved ones. And the world has told me this is the mark of a good leader, to react in a measured, moderate way.
There are times when moderation is a leadership quality – but sometimes leadership is more about passion and action than calm and poise. Of course, responding with the right kind of passion and action is also paramount. Passion that demonstrates a common humanity and desire for morality, and action that proclaims truth and transforms systems are the right kind – not the kind that profoundly misunderstands others, or discounts their experiences, or divides communities, or promotes brutality, as we see from some leaders at the national level.
In this time, I am reflecting on how best to be a leader, and I'm quite sure it involves being passionate and active, but also being a follower – a follower of my Black and brown siblings who are in anguish, and exhausted, and fed up, and who need for me as a white person to respond with passion and action in the face of the profound wrongs that have been perpetrated against them.
Recently, we observed both Juneteenth, the commemoration of the Emancipation Proclamation and the abolition of slavery, and the Fourth of July, the celebration of the Declaration of Independence and the catalyst for the American Revolution. The former seemed more important this year, and the latter seemed more poignant.
Who truly is emancipated in our country; who is independent? Are the millions of people of color who are treated with suspicion when they walk into a store, or derision when they stroll through a neighborhood, or brutality when they drive their cars, truly free? Are we white people who benefit from their oppression truly independent? When some in our society receive advantages over others, are we living up to the promise of what America is meant to be? Do we want our leaders to be passionate about what is wrong and take action to make changes, or advocate moderation?
This election season, let’s all reflect on what it means to be a leader in these challenging times, rethink our assumptions, and imagine a different future.
Debbie Ingram is a state senator, D-Chittenden district, from Williston.
