I am writing in response to two articles regarding upcoming changes to Washington County schools masking and testing requirements.
In the first, “Washington Central board briefed on planned changes to pandemic protocols,” these changes are described as “subtle.” As a parent of a UES student and a member of an immunocompromised household, these changes are anything but subtle to me.
First and foremost, dropping the mask mandate in schools will lead to a rise in transmission. We’ve seen this pattern over and over again. Although the omicron variant is milder for most people, it is still very dangerous for those with vulnerable immune systems in our community, and loosening these restrictions will make it easier for the virus to make its way into those households.
Secondly, buried deep in the superintendent’s letter and not mentioned in the article is that they are dropping weekly surveillance testing, a program that has caught at least two burgeoning COVID cases in our child’s class alone since the beginning of the year.
These changes leave those like my family in a very difficult situation. We cannot withdraw our child from school, nor can we risk a potential infection. I understand that some are concerned masking is detrimental to children’s development and mental health, but I would urge those (from “Superintendent’s masking memo hits a nerve”) to ask how it will feel for immunocompromised schoolchildren and kids with immunocompromised households to still be wearing their masks when others go without.
Those upset by Superintendent Bonesteel’s comment about “showing we care” should ask themselves why that is. That the public backlash is to that very tame sentiment and not to the fact these changes will put so many of us at unnecessary risk, is unbelievable to me. We can and should do better as a community, and our state and local governments should too.
Nathan Ingham lives in Montpelier.
