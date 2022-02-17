Can we revive the Minsk II agreement to stop war in Ukraine?
Efforts to save our delicate climate, fragile democracy and budding recovery are left up in the air if there is war in Europe over Ukraine.
A NYT article, “Ukraine Fears ‘Full-Fledged War’” Feb. 3 by Spencer Bokat-Lindell, supports the Minsk II agreement of 2015. The gist: if Russia accepts neutrality, then Ukraine will not join NATO. Thomas Falk, UK journalist on foreign affairs, presented much the same idea in South China Morning Post, Jan. 29.
This agreement empathizes with Ukraine and Ukrainians who have no trust in Putin. Thus, if Ukraine and NATO agree that Ukraine will not join NATO, then Russia must promise to not further invade Ukraine. If Russia breaks their promise, then Ukraine is free to join NATO and NATO is free to accept Ukraine. Or Ukraine can then qualify for rapid and more substantial military aid from NATO without moving NATO troops or, for that matter, nuclear strike forces into Ukraine. Let’s face it: Expanding NATO to the Russian border has always been a risky business.
Ukraine has nothing to lose now by declaring unilaterally that it will not join NATO as long as Russia does not further invade Ukraine. All other territorial issues will require subsequent negotiation, but the main conflagration will be avoided. At that point, Putin’s entire rationale for invasion evaporates even while giving him the political trophy he needs to return home safe and sound from his arch nemesis, Navalny.
A pledge of neutrality by Russia and Ukraine will require hard negotiations over the staged return of Crimea and a return to a lease for Sevastopol by the Russian Navy. Undoubtedly, it will require the staged withdrawal of Russian forces from the Donbas region and from the Ukrainian border. An offer for economic co-development of eastern Ukraine might help seal the deal. This approach has long been considered but rejected as caving in to Kremlin machinations for good reason — Putin’s long history of violence and subversion. Compromise with Putin is taboo.
Even so, in this life, we negotiate with our adversaries, not our friends, as President Obama once said. We should compromise now with Putin carefully and selectively. The alternative may well be an unpredictable war in Central Europe. Surely, wiser heads will prevail.
Jim Hurt lives in Woodstock.
