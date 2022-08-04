In their article, "Lead in hunted meat: Who is telling hunters and their families?" Environmental Health News (EHN) states, “Dr. William Cornatzer … led a project to X-ray packages of venison donated to the state’s food banks. The images revealed lead contamination in 60% of samples. ‘I about fell out of my chair,’ he told EHN. He realized that his children and pregnant wife had likely been exposed to lead from his own hunted venison.” The truth is that millions of Americans feed their families lead-contaminated meat caused by the use of lead bullets. According to the Fish & Wildlife Department Performance-Based Budget Report, in Vermont alone, more than 3.5 million meals were made from game meat in 2016, and most of those were likely contaminated with lead. Well-meaning individuals seeking to provide for their families and donate food to the needy are slowly poisoning the very people for whom they seek to provide.
How then does exposure to lead from lead ammunition affect human health? It is common knowledge there is no safe level of lead consumption, especially for pregnant women and young children who metabolize lead much faster than the average adult male. According to the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), lead causes a wide variety of irreversible health problems and adverse effects, including lowering IQ and causing learning disabilities in children and unborn fetuses; it can cause infertility, miscarriages, congenital disabilities, cancer, brain and nervous system diseases, kidney diseases, and in large amounts, it can cause death, coma or strokes. Moreover, lead can accumulate in one’s bones, causing worsening effects over time as one continues to eat lead-contaminated meat.
