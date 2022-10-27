As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October, you might hear this statistic: 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer throughout the course of her lifetime. That’s a devastating number. It means so many families, including my own, have been impacted by this disease. I want to highlight a few other breast cancer statistics related to health equity, illustrating the urgent need to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in health care:
— The breast cancer death rate is 40% higher in Black women than in white women, according to the American Cancer Society’s latest statistics. Black women “have worse survival across all stages and subtypes” of the disease.
— Black and Indigenous American/Alaska Native women, despite having a lower rate of breast cancer incidence than white women, have higher mortality rates.
— Hispanic and Latina women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer later than white women, according to the Susan G. Komen organization.
— Just 37% of uninsured women were up to date on breast cancer screening as of 2019, compared to 70% of those who had private insurance, according to the American Cancer Society. Those identified as “recent immigrants” had a screening rate of only 47%.
— The LGBTQ community is at greater risk for breast cancer, studies show. Lesbian and bisexual women get fewer screenings, in part due to fear of discrimination, the Komen organization says.
— Men get breast cancer, too. While it’s rare, survival rates for men with breast cancer are lower than those for women, and experts cite stigma, lack of awareness and lack of screening as reasons why.
There’s been significant progress made in the fight against breast cancer, and that includes great work by researchers serving the University of Vermont Health Network and the University of Vermont Cancer Center. The overall breast cancer survival rate now stands at 91% five years after diagnosis. But as the American Cancer Society notes, “all women have not benefited equally from advancements in breast cancer early detection and treatment.” So we still have a lot of work to do.
My mother-in-law battled breast cancer for more than two decades before she passed away in 2020. I am thankful for a medical community that remained culturally humble and allowed us to ask questions throughout that difficult journey. But many patients and families don’t have the same experience, and the persistent disparities we see in breast cancer screening and diagnosis result in lost time and lost lives. Health equity can be a matter of life or death. By focusing on health equity, and meeting patients where they are, health care providers can make a difference for everyone they serve.
Jackie Hunter serves as senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer at UVM Health Network.
