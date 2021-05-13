I want to say thank to all of those who voted no on the BUUSD budget again. With this victory for the little guy, we send a message to the district that it is not a blank check and it’s time to make creative decisions to keep our costs low and reasonable. No more excuses.
It’s not just a victory for today, it’s a win for the future. With the budget failing a second time, it will make future increases less radical.
My firm belief is public budgets like BUUSD’s should never exceed inflation. In 2020, inflation was 1.25%. That should be the goal to beat. It was a tough year for so many and the inflation rate shows it, like a pulse on the economy and household finances. Asking four times the inflation this year was a bold move that shows the lack of concern and empathy towards those who have to struggle to pay that increase.
I sincerely hope the school board will start over with the budget instead of pushing forward the other two options mentioned in the finance committee meetings. Get creative, discuss and debate. With a shrinking student population, we should need less. My suggestion is, as staff resigns or retires, take a hard look at whether or not we can do without a replacement right away. Currently, from what I noticed, there is no discussion about that, just a rubber stamp to hire the replacement. Good for union dues, bad for the public taxpayer.
I urge all my fellow Barre area residents to go to these school board meetings and voice your concerns and opinions, no matter what they are. What we need is the community voice and debate. Thank you again, Barre Town and Barre, for making the right decision on this budget. It is refreshing to see after last year’s 11% increase.
Josh Howard lives in Barre Town.
