As our community members in the Barre area have struggled, watched neighbors lose everything and watched heartache and pain this last year, the School Board has chosen to ask for even more. They won't remind you that last year there was an 11% increase in the budget and still they want another 3% this year. They don't want you know they had a $1 million surplus last year they will not use to offset the increase this year. Mind you, all the increases have done, and will do, nothing to improve any student experience. A 14% increase in two years is not only unsustainable and fiscally irresponsible but during a pandemic with so many hurting, its immoral as well.
With a dwindling student body and growth stagnant, the costs should be decreasing. Currently, residents are at risk of losing their homes, have lost their jobs and wages and those on fixed incomes have no more to give. You shouldn't have to choose between life-saving medications and a school budget increase. Your loved ones should be allowed to keep the homes they love. The board likes to push a lower tax rate in Barre Town but omits that Barre Town is going through their first appraisal in 15 years. This means your tax bill will go up even more. The board chooses to be misleading as a hope to trick voters and that, in my opinion, is plain wrong and disgusting. We deserve better.
I urge my fellow Barre area residents to go out and vote 'no' on June 9 and let it be known that high tax increases will destroy this area and destroy families, especially during these times of hardship. What if all your expenses went up 14% every two years? It is clear the board has no concern for those who are struggling as is evident by how they made this budget. We are Barre, not a limitless ATM to draw millions more from every year with little to no return.
Josh Howard lives in Barre Town.
