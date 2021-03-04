I was asked why I am running for the at-large board seat on the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority (CVPSA). There are several reasons, including my desire to serve the community and apply my experience, skills and abilities to making central Vermont a great place to live.
First, I am a strong believer in public participation. I previously ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign to become the Montpelier-Roxbury School District Treasurer, as well as an unsuccessful bid to become a Montpelier justice of the peace. These experiences allowed me to connect with people in my community and learn about their values, concerns and aspirations. The different perspectives I encountered have helped to inform my own opinion on many topics. As a fairly new Vermonter, I am still trying to learn about the Montpelier community.
One thing I noticed upon voting in my first election as a Vermonter, was the lack of competitive races for elected office. Most scholars would agree this phenomenon is not isolated to Vermont. Around the country, we see many uncontested races. This can be explained in many ways. Some people have no desire to hold elected office. Others do not have the time to commit to public service, as they struggle to raise their families or make ends meet. However, I have the capacity and the desire to serve the community, so I decided to seek this position to continue the great work being done by the CVPSA.
Secondly, I believe I will bring another unique perspective to the CVPSA board. My entire professional life has been spent working in the public sector for various governmental and nonprofit entities. I spent more than 5 years working as a government performance auditor. In this role, my job was to analyze the efficiency, effectiveness and economy of government services, including education and public safety. This unique blend of experience affords me a bit of context about the operations of local public safety organizations, as well as industry best practices.
I believe in the mission of the CVPSA as well. As a Montpelier taxpayer, I am concerned about the cost of government services. Additionally, I also want to ensure our public safety organizations have the resources they need to do their job efficiently and effectively. Personally, I believe centralizing public safety dispatching functions makes sense if there are substantial financial and operational benefits to do so. That is, any public safety decision should positively impact the community as a whole.
Despite my personal beliefs around public safety services, I commit to being an independent board member who formulates their opinion based upon data and the needs of our public safety personnel and the community.
These are the reasons why I am running for the at-large board seat on the CVPSA.
Brent Householder lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.