As the pandemic continues, so does Vermont’s hunger crisis, and so must state support.
This past Monday, we were able to listen to the Vermont Foodbank’s most recent stakeholder briefing, informing partners and supporters of the most recent work, and challenges, that the organization has seen across the state. The Vermont Foodbank and its more than 300 local partners throughout communities in Vermont are continuing the work they’ve been doing since the pandemic began two (long) years ago. As we begin the third year of this critical work to help families through the pandemic, it was an opportunity to reflect on the Foodbank’s role and impact in meeting the increased need during the pandemic.
Together, the Vermont Foodbank network, government and community partners distributed more than 36 million pounds of food to people in need across the state in 2020 and 2021, compared to about 11 million pounds of food in 2019. This tremendous increase could not have been accomplished alone — this was a result of partnership and collaboration during the height of the pandemic response.
The challenges of the pandemic continue as COVID-19 creates ongoing disruptions, inflation soars, and so many of our neighbors recover at very different rates.
The Foodbank is grateful for the support the state has offered. However, the increased need for access to food continues, and it is likely to continue for some time as we know food security lags behind other indicators of recovery. Recent data published by the UVM food systems researchers confirm what we are seeing in the field — increased levels of food insecurity among people in Vermont as compared to levels before the pandemic began (food insecurity is 22.9% higher now than in 2019).
We saw that when the state, Vermont Foodbank and partner organizations work together, we can most effectively get food to the people who need it in all regions of Vermont. The Vermont Foodbank remains a ready and willing partner in this work to ensure all Vermonters have access to nourishing food and can bounce back from COVID’s impact.
We look to the state of Vermont to take responsibility for ensuring Vermonters have what they need — and that responsibility includes ensuring Vermonters have access to the food they need during this ongoing crisis. The Foodbank has been shoulder-to-shoulder with the state during this crisis response, and we need the state to continue to support the work of feeding Vermonters during this crisis by funding the charitable food network with $6 million in one-time funds to make sure our neighbors have a chance to recover. This function is at the core of the American Rescue Plan Act to respond to the public health crisis and address the negative economic impacts of the pandemic. This funding will enable Vermont Foodbank to meet the increased food insecurity Vermonters are experiencing, caused by the COVID pandemic.
The state’s continued and increased support will ensure Vermonters experiencing food insecurity have the food they need right now, particularly for our most vulnerable populations and for those whose lives have been most impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Vermont Foodbank representatives are Mike Hourigan, of Northfield, Global Customer Success acting head, Ellucian; Douglas Lantagne, of Fairfax, UVM Extension dean emeritus; Bruce Nash, MD, of Shaftsbury; Liz Ruffa, Merck Forest & Farmland Center, Dorset Select Board; and Joseph T. Zuaro, DDS., Northfield.
