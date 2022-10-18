Sept. 28 marked the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in more than 50 years.

Elected officials, people who have experienced hunger, advocates, nonprofits and private-sector leaders came together to discuss solutions to the ongoing injustice of hunger. Far too many in our country know the experience of not having enough food, including many neighbors here in Vermont.

