The Russia/Ukraine war has opened a new chapter in armaments and aggression with President Putin’s nuclear warhead inclusion. Recently, Russia announced nuclear warheads will be stationed in Belarus, north of the Ukrainian border.

While we wait and hope for the war to conclude in favor of the Ukraine, the conflict has now entered its second year. With a Russian military now depleted of many resources and a standing army of new recruits, the conflict may have far-reaching and dire consequences for Europe and the world.

