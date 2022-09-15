John McClaughry speaks eloquently about the state of our democracy in his opinion piece (“Saving our democracy,” Friday, Sept. 9). His history lesson tracing democracy from the Greek city-states to the founding of our country was excellent. However, his “fast forward 246 years” is where his analysis goes off the rails.

Mr. McClaughry states “All Americans still have their local, state and national democracy.” In actuality, many state legislatures have begun to introduce and pass legislation that either restricts American’s right to vote or makes voting more difficult. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law tracks voting rights legislation. They reported that, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 7, 2021, at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting.

