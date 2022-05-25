“Memorial Day honors the sacrifices made for a more peaceful world.”
Many Americans associate Memorial Day with the start of summer or mega sales. But like it or not, coffins, white crosses and gravestones are sober reminders of what Memorial Day and war are all about.
Memorial Day was officially proclaimed May 5, 1868, by Gen. John Logan, then-national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. It was first observed on May 30, 1868. On that day to remember all fallen Civil War soldiers, flowers were placed on the graves in Arlington National Cemetery.
On Memorial Day 2022 at thousands of cemeteries across the United States of America and worldwide, Americans will honor fallen comrades and loved ones. These service members sacrificed their lives for their country, their families, their God or other personal beliefs, trusting their cause was just.
As an Army veteran, I have always held Memorial Day and Veterans Day as sacred. These are days in which I open history books and quietly reflect on the purpose of war and its terrible consequences. War is mainly about suffering, hardship and death, civilian and military. As the son of a World War II Navy Seabees decorated sailor, I try to understand war and its consequences from both sides.
It is most important to recognize that the ultimate sacrifice by so many can be worth the price only if war ends with a just peace and the willingness to overcome hatred with lasting cooperation and, ultimately, friendship.
America’s military, especially the World War II generation, have proven it’s possible to conclude a major war with a balanced peace and successful reconstruction. In 2004, the World War II veterans were honored with the dedication of their memorial in Washington, D.C.
And while we honor their accomplishments, we must not forget the men and women who willingly have served since. This includes those who joined America’s ideals from other countries, earning the right to become fellow citizens. They, too, gave it their all, believing we committed them for just causes in Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Desert Storm, the Balkans, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
We must also remember our responsibilities to all who have served by caring for our sick and wounded veterans.
On Memorial Day 2022, let us stand and salute all warriors who’ve given their lives believing our nation sent them to fight for a righteous cause. Ensuring their sacrifices have not been made in vain, let them know they have been made to create a more peaceful world for future generations.
Reginald J. Holmes lives in Sutton.
