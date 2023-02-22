Why are Montpelier’s roads in such bad shape? The answer, unlike for many other governmental challenges, is simple — we don’t spend enough to maintain them. Unfortunately, the FY24 budget proposed by the Montpelier City Council will make the problem worse.

This is not, of course, a new problem. Ten years ago, our roads were in even worse shape, following decades of underfunding.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.