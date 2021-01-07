For the past two years, it has been a pleasure and privilege to serve as president of the Washington County Mental Health Services board of directors along with highly dedicated and incredibly insightful fellow board members from around the county. Our commitment became clear to us this past year, particularly since March, when the United States was overcome by a pandemic, racial strife, a faltering economy and the resulting effects on our community’s mental health.
Though the board continued to meet monthly, we could easily have met more frequently in order to navigate, along with agency administration and senior management, the challenges faced in fulfilling this nonprofit agency’s mission and vision in serving all populations of the Washington County community. These times truly demanded innovative thinking and collaborative oversight related to agency programs, staffing and, of course, finances.
While the board has always been impressed with the agency’s excellence in fiscal management and the delivery of quality services by each one of the WCMHS programs, it has been nothing short of remarkable to witness how all programs’ staff members continued their delivery of unparalleled quality of care despite the challenges COVID-19 presented. Perhaps one of the most impressive management responses to the pandemic by WCMHS was the retention of staff particularly in light of ongoing staffing shortages in every human service sector. Every staff member, from contracted client-facing providers to support staff, at every agency program stepped up in a time of unprecedented need, delivering continuity of care to the people WCMHS serves without compromise. As the demand for services increased, client needs continued to be met, without a hiccup, adhering to agency protocols and those set forth by the Vermont Department of Health (VDOH) and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).
None of this would have been possible without the outstanding leadership demonstrated by agency management. Prior crisis/disaster management experience possessed by Executive Director Mary Moulton, served as an operational foundation, and her guidance was embraced and implemented by an equally outstanding senior management and their teams. I am confident in speaking on behalf of the Washington County Mental Health Services board of directors, that we are all proud and honored to be a part of such a remarkable community-based mental health, substance use and developmental services provider.
Sarah Holland is Washington County Mental Health Services Inc. board of directors president.
