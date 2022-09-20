I joined VSECU in 1986 as a new state employee. After retirement from the state of Vermont, I became a director in 2016 and have extensive experience in board governance as a member of many state and local boards, currently serving as chair of my own town’s select board and vice chair of the VSECU board.

I felt it was important to be direct and respond to the continuous misleading narrative crafted by VSECU’s past leadership who oppose the merger led by former CEO Steve Post and four board members. They attempt to opine as authorities who have not been involved in the business affairs of VSECU for the past nine to 20-plus years since their retirement.

