There were two threads running through Gov. Phil Scott’s fourth inaugural address. One was a clear, even refreshing, acknowledgement of the role government and money played in the last few years to protect Vermonters and improve their lives. The other was the governor’s vision of a future Vermont where all communities, big and small, have the tools they need to be “more dynamic and vibrant.”

The challenge of this new biennium will be to keep these two threads connected. Continued public investment — government and money — will be required to provide the kind of infrastructure and services the governor wants Vermonters to have.

