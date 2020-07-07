Nonsense: That the Barre City Council members decide to send a “special flag” proposal to a new committee that has no members, and from there to the city’s lawyer for potential liability concerns, speaks loudly.
Three members of Barre’s City Council (Boutin, Morey, Steinman) with a deciding vote by Mayor Herring on June 30, placed this timely proposal for “special flag” considerations into what many in our community see as a perpetual holding pattern.
We’ve heard activists working on social changes use adjectives like “institutional” or “systemic” when the fog gets so thick you cannot find your bearing. There is something we begin to see, maybe from the corner of our eyes, that just doesn’t seem right.
What are the liability concerns? Will a “special flag” hung with two other flags in City Hall Park be the one that potentially falls to the ground with greater frequency and trips passersby, establishing cause for a lawsuit against the city? Would a “special flag” perhaps obstruct the vision of a driver rounding the bend at City Hall Park, potentially causing a vehicular accident?
Interestingly, there are more than 60 “special flags” hanging along Main Street in downtown Barre (aka banners), many of which are emblazoned with the words “Strength Through Community” and the name of a sponsoring company or organization, the names of which are likely unvetted. What does “Strength Through Community” really imply for the city? Are we committed to performing on this slogan, or is it merely a marketing gimmick?
Some of these banners appear to have been recycled numerous times and are beginning to show serious signs of wear and tear. Let’s replace them.
Please send me an invoice for creating a new “Strength Through Community” banner that will bear the name “Black Lives Matter” instead of a local business. I’m sure others will want to do this, too. It’s time to move forward.
Sue Higby
Barre City
