The first major public meeting I attended in Barre was organized to envision different scenarios for the historic Barre Firehouse, in 2006. An outside moderator led an onsite discussion attended by more than 100 community members. Following the meeting, The Times Argus published a front-page story about the process and soon after, excitement over the sale of the historic structure led to an article in The New York Times (Aug. 8, 2006).
The key business goals of the city were outlined. The city wished to retain the historic exterior of the building, and potential bidders were required to describe how they would generate tax revenue and new employment. Multi-year business plans were solicited, and a panel was created to review worthy proposals and make recommendations that would benefit the community overall. The current use of the old firehouse for commercial purposes and a history display produces many positive outcomes for Barre.
In contrast, the protracted process over the past four years surrounding the future of the historic Wheelock House has lacked clear business goals. This has eroded positive outcomes for Barre. Would it be leased, would it be for sale, would it be a teen center, or would it be a visitors center? There were numerous missed opportunities.
As a taxpayer, I’m pleased that the Wheelock property is on the market; however, business principles need to prevail.
I contacted the listing agent, Michelle Hebert, last week and learned there is a deadline of March 10 for purchase agreements. I am writing to urge the following:
— If the proposals submitted by this deadline do not fulfill Barre business and development goals, extend the deadline further and invest in a public process like that used for the historic firehouse in order to obtain a broader group of proposals. The Wheelock property should create a dynamic enterprise that produces tax revenues and employment opportunities.
— Old buildings are expensive to maintain (a lesson learned at my place of work, Studio Place Arts at the historic Nichols Block), and the proposals from potential buyers of the Wheelock House need to demonstrate the capacity to manage for many eventualities.
— I understand there is a proposal from the Barre taxpayer-funded organization, the Barre Partnership. This proposal, or any proposals for the purchase of the Wheelock House by any other city-funded organization, needs to be accompanied by a three-year business plan that outlines how the organizations(s) will wean themselves from city funding and become self-sufficient.
— Any city-funded organization submitting a proposal for the purchase of the property also needs to demonstrate how it will assume the responsibility for paying for various essential responsibilities that may currently be funded by Barre City taxpayers, such as liability insurance, grounds maintenance, utilities, accounting, parking, etc.
— Agreements with outside organizations/individuals or city-funded organizations need to have a buyout clause that provides the city of Barre with the first right to purchase the property if it returns to the marketplace for sale in the future. Because this historic property was gifted to the city, there is an implied community interest and benefit that should carry forward in perpetuity.
More than four years have passed since the topic of how to use the Wheelock House surfaced at Barre City Council. The various outcomes for the Wheelock House have been costly to Barre taxpayers and have not yielded the community development results that a property on Main Street can provide. We can do better.
If Barre does not receive proposals by March 10 that combine the goals of community development and economic vitality for Main Street, Barre needs to “hit pause” and work on a new RFP process. Barre could then capitalize on a broadened public discussion and outreach process, which would create more publicity surrounding the Wheelock House. Taxpayers deserve a thoughtful, thorough process.
I published a commentary in The Times Argus called “Giving historic buildings a future” (July 9, 2019), and I stand by my earlier remarks and my final suggestion, “Let’s do this right.”
Sue Higby lives in Barre City.
