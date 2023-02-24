The first major public meeting I attended in Barre was organized to envision different scenarios for the historic Barre Firehouse, in 2006. An outside moderator led an onsite discussion attended by more than 100 community members. Following the meeting, The Times Argus published a front-page story about the process and soon after, excitement over the sale of the historic structure led to an article in The New York Times (Aug. 8, 2006).

The key business goals of the city were outlined. The city wished to retain the historic exterior of the building, and potential bidders were required to describe how they would generate tax revenue and new employment. Multi-year business plans were solicited, and a panel was created to review worthy proposals and make recommendations that would benefit the community overall. The current use of the old firehouse for commercial purposes and a history display produces many positive outcomes for Barre.

