Rules come and go with the times, but one, in particular, has a relevance that persists across the ages. This timeless guidance is the Golden Rule spoken by Jesus Christ, “… whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them.” Various expressions of this rule can also be found in almost every religion. It speaks to our true humanity — a deep-down recognition that we all have the extraordinary capacity to love and be loved. Simple acts of loving our neighbors can restore the sense of our human potential to live together in peace.

This was seen in the flooding event a few weeks ago. In my area, neighbors jumped into action to help rescue their neighbors from the floodwaters. My husband and I helped unload a pickup filled with supplies delivered to our community from the Burlington area. Other neighbors sprang into action to help our beloved business community clean up the next day. This loving, open-minded approach to helping one another so clearly defines the Vermont community — and it makes the Golden Rule approach shine even more brightly.