Barre City just experienced a flood disaster, damaging erosion, and landslides unlike any other.
Many of us are waking up this morning with the weight of the last week on our shoulders. We are worried about personal safety, family and friends, buildings, mold, possessions, inventory and livelihoods. The layers of loss, grief, exhaustion and mental fatigue are running deep, and the road ahead is long.
If you are someone feeling that weight, don’t hesitate to ask for what you need. People will offer what they can. If you are someone able to help, please do so. Grassroots networks of mutual aid define Vermont. In the days and weeks ahead, every single resident can offer to help their neighbors and businesses, and help our city recover with granite resolve and durability.
Tragically, the Granite City lost one of its own, many of our neighbors lost their homes, many have been evacuated, and the cleanup and recovery activities continue.
As I write this, there are people whose downtown apartments have been without power for six days. There is water and muck in cellars, some of which can be hazardous. There are people taking shelter at the Red Cross at the Barre Auditorium, and our water subscribers under a boil water notice. Throughout the city, there are 14 landslides and additional landslides are an ongoing concern as everyone keeps a close eye on the forecast.
The city’s first responders, emergency managers and heroic city staff are working with partners statewide, and continue to respond and assess the damage. Please thank them for their service, dedication and wave as they pass. Please respect notices and officials in restricted areas, be kind and considerate of others, and help people do the right thing.
Barre’s businesses are working hard to clean up and re-open, as they can. Please commit to spending more locally to help our businesses get back on their feet. And if you can donate to the many outstanding organizations that will need your help, please give to the businesses you love and the organizations you know are effective helpers. There are so many doing such great work.
During a crisis, we remember what really matters as individuals, households and community. Ask how you can re-build our community. A quote from a favorite poet of mine, Pablo Neruda, is this: “You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming.”
Be safe, be smart, look out for each other.
We are Vermont’s Granite City and we are Vermont Strong.
Jake Hemmerick is mayor of Barre.