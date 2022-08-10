The Vermont State Fair is back this year. The 176th annual fair is happening from Aug. 16 to 20. I encourage everyone to come on down and enjoy the animals whether it be cows, horses or even butterflies. Come see the exhibits, ride some rides and eat some fair food. Enjoy the entertainment whether it be cloggers on the Sugarhouse Stage, the Pond Hill Rodeo or the “I Love the ’90’s Tour Show” concert.
It has been a hard two years but hopefully, we are coming to a time when life can get back to normal. The Vermont State Fair is part of that new normal.
The fair attracts people to Rutland. These people shop in Rutland’s stores and stay in Rutland’s hotels; as such, it could be considered an economic driver for the area. Also, the people who come to work at the Vermont State Fair get their food and lodging in the Rutland area. The concession stands get the food they sell from Rutland stores. For example, I highly doubt the MSJ booth gets their sausages from Amazon or that Roxie’s gets their French fries over the internet. All of this benefits Rutland economically. Even the city benefits from the fair permit fees they collect. This does not include the rooms and meals taxes generated by the surrounding businesses.
I have heard it said by a local business owner that, when there is an event at the fairgrounds, his business does better. I would suspect this is not an anomaly. It does not matter if it is the Vermont State Fair in August, Summer Smash on the Fourth of July, Vintage Market in April or snowmobile judging in February, just to name a few activities. Activities at the fair grounds benefit the entire Rutland region just like Friday Night Live benefits downtown Rutland in the summer and the shows at the Paramount benefit Rutland. All of these activities make Rutland City a destination and this is a good thing.
I myself can’t wait until the fair. Don’t get me wrong, it will be hard work. I volunteer in the Farm Museum and the dusting and cleaning that will be needed to make the Farm Museum presentable will be hot and dirty work. I believe it is worth it. I am anxious to show off the agricultural artifacts we have. These items are just so cool and interesting.
I also am looking forward to seeing the racing pigs. I love to see those pigs run, especially the return of “Tyrone the Terrible,” the Asian potbelly pig. Oh, and I might get a milkshake from the Dairy Barn. Why not come to the Vermont State Fair and enjoy yourself?
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
