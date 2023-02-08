I have been thinking about this subject for about a year or more. Last week, Peter Berger, who writes Poor Elijah’s Almanac, touched on something that has real world implications. He said, in essence, students have been taught that their rights are all that matter. Needless to say, he disagreed with this. He said students have a responsibility to try to learn. Not everyone is going to be an “A” student in every subject. Students have a responsibility to try to do their best. This is something I completely agree with.
Now onto the real-world implications, the news lately has focused on various groups demanding various rights; however, the other side of the coin is never mentioned. I believe this is good. These groups should be demanding for their rights. The other side of the coin is responsibility and the consequences for not living up to these responsibilities. An example is, say you sign a lease for an apartment and one of the conditions of the lease says no pets. If you were to violate that lease and get a pet whether it be a dog, a cat or a guinea pig, then the landlord would be within their rights to evict you. Your eviction would be the consequence of you violating your lease. You cannot expect to violate your lease and not be evicted.
