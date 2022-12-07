As the weather forces us inside and the holidays approach, the tendency is to want to gather for the holidays. We need to remember even though the COVID-19 Pandemic has been declared endemic, this means it will be with us for the duration. Also, scientists are already warning this flu season will be especially nasty. Now there is a new respiratory disease called RSV, which can make small children, the elderly or the immunocompromised, sick. What can be done, you might ask?
First things first, get boosted with the latest COVID vaccination and get your flu shot. This may not prevent you from getting sick, but if you do, it will not be as bad. I know there are fears these vaccinations will cause infertility in women of childbearing age, as well as fears these vaccinations cause autism. This is simply not true, and it has been disproven time and time again by scientists.
Secondly, if you are going into a public place where there are going to be a lot of people, you can wear a mask. Mask wearing is not as effective if everybody doesn't wear a mask, but every little bit helps. This is such a simple thing, I do not understand why so much of our population does not want to protect themselves, their friends and families.
I get it, masks are inconvenient. I wear hearing aids, and as such, I often have a difficult time hearing, more so when I cannot see a person's lips. Also, I oftentimes get my mask tangled up with my hearing aids, but I have fixed this by wearing a mask that goes around the neck and over my head. This way, the mask does not go near my ears; problem solved.
Other difficulties include forgetting them. Then there are those who don't think they are necessary and an infringement on their rights. Listen, I am not saying you need to wear a mask, but I would appreciate it if you chose to do so. We all need to overcome these difficulties.
When I taught English as a Second Language in Japan, the teachers in the school I worked at regularly wore masks during the winter months and this was pre-pandemic. At first. I thought they wore the masks to protect themselves, then I realized the teachers wore the masks to protect others. Whatever your reasoning, please don't be afraid to wear a mask. If you can't bring yourself to wear a mask, please don't pick on someone who is wearing a mask. Thank you for your consideration.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.