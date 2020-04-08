The global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But while everything else has been closed, canceled or postponed, and the majority of us are following Gov. Scott’s stay home/stay safe order, we still have to get rid of our waste. The good news is that waste management is one of the essential services that remains open to the public. But you’re going to have to take precautions to social distance, and keep yourself – and the workers who handle your waste – safe.
Vermont’s landfill ban on recyclables is still in place and food scraps are still slated to be banned from the landfill for residents (they already are for most businesses) on July 1. However, both Senate and House committees are considering testimony about whether or not to extend or eliminate the residential food scrap ban and make other COVID-19 related changes. At the time of this writing, both mandatory recycling and the July 1 food scrap ban are still in place.
Read on for tips about managing waste in a COVID-19 world.
Suit up: Follow state of Vermont and CDC guidelines by wearing a face mask and gloves while handling or dropping off your recyclables, food scraps and trash. This protects you, and those who handle your materials.
Recycling: Continue to recycle the same six categories that are mandated in Vermont: paper, aluminum, cardboard, steel, glass, hard plastics. Keep materials inside your rolling cart if you have curbside pick-up. (That means no recycling anything that doesn’t fit into your cart).
To keep the system running smoothly, memorize basic recycling rules, including: keep anything smaller than 2-inches by 2 inches or larger than 2 feet by 2 feet out of your bin; rinse food waste off recyclables; screw caps back onto plastic bottles (not glass jars), don’t recycle wet or food soiled paper or cardboard; keep plastic bags out of the bin (those can go to grocery store plastic bag recycling).
Trash: Use gloves when handling trash bags before rolling to the curb or bringing to your transfer station, and tie them to keep closed. If someone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or has the symptoms, consider double bagging trash with gloved hands. Only put out what fits in your rolling cart if you get curbside pick-up.
Food scraps: most of central Vermont’s food scrap drop off sites are still open. Those include transfer stations (there may be a fee); Vermont Compost in Montpelier, Grow Compost in Moretown, Dog River Farm, and Perfect Circle Farm in Berlin and Black Dirt Farm in Greensboro Bend. For details go to http://www.cvswmd.org/food-scrap-drop-off-sites.html.
Earthgirl composting offers curbside pickup for a fee, as well.
Please be advised not to use compost drop offs or curbside organics collection service if you have, or have symptoms of, COVID-19.
This is a great time to begin composting in your backyard if you haven’t yet. Many hardware stores and garden supply stores sell compost bins, and are still open and offering curbside pick-up. CVSWMD’s reduced-priced Soil Saver compost bins will be available after the COVID-19 crisis has abated and we have re-opened our office and facility. Find free compost bin plans and an excellent starter guide, "The Dirt on Composting," here: http://www.cvswmd.org/home-composting.html
Please keep these tips in mind if you’re composting:
Add three times as many “browns” -- dry leaves, wood shavings or other carbon-based materials -- as “greens” (food scraps).
If you haven’t turned your compost all winter – do it now, and add more browns in the process.
Cut tough food scraps (banana peels, broccoli stems, etc) into 1-inch pieces to speed up composting.
Turn your compost regularly, every other week, or even monthly.
If someone in your household is sick, it is still safe to compost. COVID-19 germs will not remain on your food scraps, even in a home compost system. Home composting can take up to a year before it goes on the garden. In that time, any virus molecules will have died.
If you have more details concerns or questions about managing waste during this time, contact your hauler or transfer station directly. This is a great time to thank the folks who are out there every day managing our waste. Even in the best of times, they have a tough job. They are still doing this hard work during a global pandemic. Hats off to our sanitation workers.
Cassandra Hemenway is a compost educator, writer and the outreach manager at the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District.
