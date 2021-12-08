I believe there is a fight going on in Rutland and across the United States as a whole. This fight is over rights. The U.S. Constitution gives us certain rights. The Bill of Rights speaks to the most important of these rights. For example, the First Amendment gives us the right to free speech and freedom of religion. The Second Amendment gives us the right to bear arms. We have focused on our right to do this or not do that. This is totally and completely selfish in my view. What ever happened to personal responsibility?
I will give you an example. A few years back, a bus driver was taking a bunch of bicyclists on a bus trip. The bus would drop the bicyclists off and then would pick them back up later. The bus stopped to let the bicyclists out at a biking trail, which just happened to be the truck route to Florence. The tour group leader told the bicyclists they had the right of way and they did not need to yield to dump trucks driving along this route. The bus driver told the group that they may have the right of way, but they might want to yield anyway or they might find themselves run over. Unlike cars, dump trucks and tractor-trailers cannot stop on a dime. Those bicyclists might have the right to use the road, but they needed to use the road responsibly and get out of the way of big vehicles and not for the sake of the drivers, but for their own safety.
Another example has recently been in the paper: Drivers complain about pedestrians late at night crossing the street without wearing any reflective gear. I used to walk all over Rutland and to be blunt, I consider this to be a stupid risk. I walk with a florescent vest on. It is a safety precaution that is a must for me. I am extremely hard of hearing, so it is important for me to be extremely visible. I believe it is my responsibility. Granted, drivers need to pay attention, but do you really want to make their job that much more difficult?
As I sit typing this letter, it occurs to me that the Rutland City Board of Aldermen is deciding whether to issue a mask mandate for Rutland City. They would not have to decide this if people would wear a mask when going inside public places. I can hear everyone say, but I have been vaccinated. It does not matter, if we are to beat the coronavirus, we must vaccinate and have our booster shots, as well as mask up.
Everyone who does not do this is extremely selfish. We can beat the coronavirus, but only if we work together. This means getting vaccinated with the vaccine and the booster, also mask up when indoors. Forget about your rights, and think about your personal responsibility.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
