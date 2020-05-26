I am a District 3 resident at 29 East State St. I have lived and worked in Montpelier since the early 1970s. As you know, I am one of the parking garage appellants. I testified on Wednesday, May 13, before the City Council on the issue of parking space availability. I am writing because my testimony was based on a space count provided to me and prepared from information contained in the revised parking garage plan which was to be presented and voted upon at that May 13 meeting. Instead, in the final hours preceding the meeting, a different revision was presented to, proposed and adopted by, the City Council. I did not see that plan nor did I know it was available, or even proposed, until the commencement of the discussion on this agenda item on Zoom.
First, let me say the COVID-19 pandemic has made everything trying for everyone. Doing business via Zoom meetings and such is proving to not be democratic. Older and technologically challenged folks, including myself, have a difficult, sometimes impossible, time negotiating virtually. Connectivity is sketchy. I have no idea how to share in order to see documents, like the proposed garage revision, while on a Zoom meeting. I will have to learn if this continues. However, nothing replaces in-person meetings, particularly when it comes to reviewing documents. Nothing excuses the fact this revision was sprung on the public as it was. I don’t see how the City Council could have studied and understood it thoroughly enough in the time frame available to unanimously vote in favor.
That brings me to my gut issue. From Day One, it appears as though the City Council and the mayor have rubber-stamped the garage plans as presented by the city manager and hired consultants. Not to mention that every time something is revised, the bill to the taxpayers gets higher. Bill Fraser can argue until the cows come home that the taxpayers will not be paying for this project if it unfolds as he designs it. The reality is we taxpayers will take the hit. In my view, we should stop the project and take the hit now before the expense escalates even more to greater exorbitant proportions. In the wise and visionary words of one of the appellant group: “Going forward with the parking garage is folly. Even if you thought it was a good idea two years ago, we are living in a totally different world today. You have an opportunity ... to drop this project and blame it on the pandemic. Done, no more money designing, planning, litigating during a health care and economic crisis. ”
Jay Ericson and Dan Richardson, I am disappointed in how you are representing our district. I believed there would be fresh eyes, ears and perspectives on the Council through the two of you. The standing members clearly don’t pay the appellants much mind, just seem to give us the necessary procedural attention. (Very obvious during Zoom meetings.) Our testimony has often been interrupted with assertion of the “two-minute rule” which is crazy when a person is trying to convey solid information. The Open Meetings Law requires a reasonable opportunity to comment, and the Vermont Constitution and the First Amendment prohibit selective application of the “two- minute rule.”
I got no sense from either of you that you had a full understanding of the problems with this project. How can you approve a design you haven’t seen or, at a minimum, had been presented with little or no time to fully study it? How can you not see the design, the original or any of the revisions, does not increase, but decreases, available public parking spaces? How can you not see the time is not right, especially with the COVID-19 shutdown? How can you not see the ultimate victims of the financial cost will be the taxpayers, whether through increased city taxes or TIF funds exacted from the school budget? How can you not see this structure, whether 2- feet taller or lower, will destroy the historic character of the downtown, most critically cutting out views of our downtown gem, the Capitol gold dome? How can you not see we are once again being steered by city leaders who don’t consider or understand the needs of the low-to-medium income, hard-working and unemployed, struggling families and older people who are finding every day that they can’t afford to live here because of projects like this? Why can’t we take our money and leadership and shift our goals to a long-standing priority, fixing our infrastructure? Why are you two singing with the choir? Are there hidden personal or political agendas you are not giving full credence to? Why are we spending money on a nonessential project? Please help me understand. I am disappointed, disheartened and angry.
Especially now, a downtown municipal garage is unrealistic. The structure has long-term financial and structural issues, is expensive and not necessary in a world where we are trying to limit car travel. Electric charging stations don’t solve the impact of traffic on the environment. A municipal parking garage as sited will only add to what are already difficult traffic problems in downtown Montpelier. Persons doing quick errands won’t be looking to park in the garage — they want the space in front of the door. Furthermore, the city’s Master Plan, created by thoughtful people without any agenda other than what is best for the city, rejected the idea of a municipal parking garage and set forth reasons why.
It’s time to circle the wagons and do what is right. This was not a project overwhelmingly voted for by the Montpelier voters. Representation was low at that election. In addition, what was voted on then is not what is proposed now and the actual cost has never been fully revealed or understood by the voters. Please stop the intricate legal and financial rationalizations and get to the brass tacks. Simply put, this project is not for these times or this small, historic city and we cannot afford it.
Dorothy L. Helling lives in Montpelier.
