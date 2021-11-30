COVID means loss. That was my simplified revelation during a recent sleep-disturbed night. The politicians can put whatever spin they want on it and they are wrong. Like others, I have grappled with, and struggled over, the destructive impact of COVID on our lives. Like some, I have tried to maintain some kind of normalcy in my day-to-day being, but I am often overwhelmed by the guilt factor and feelings of insecurity, helplessness and sorrow. The past two years have seen too many losses in our communities, including deaths, broken relationships, and empty shelves and checkbooks.
This month, central Vermont lost Dylan T. Wirth, a young man I had a unique relationship with, springing from the winter he and his parents took care of my dog, Sophie. Dylan is possibly the only person who could have talked me into going to Thunder Road. I went with him pre-COVID and watched a stealth performance by Gov. Phil Scott. Dylan and I planned to return to Thunder Road, me with ear plugs, a nose plug and a real chair to sit on, but COVID nixed that date. During the past two years, Dylan reached out by phone and text but, other than chance encounters, I had no further one-on-one time with him during COVID.
Regrettably, that has been the case with too many special people who left this life during COVID. It has also been the case with sidelined friendships and canceled or reconstructed social activities. We are all suffering from separation, radical change, fear of the future, and loss. Some say not much has changed in their lives. To some extent. I envy them for that. Personally, I feel blessed to have a roof over my head, food on the table, my health and my husband, but that does not change the desperation I feel about the plight of those not so fortunate, and the future of our country and the world. COVID and climate change are killing us.
Workable solutions seem out of reach. There is no consensus on COVID or climate change, at least not to the extent where we can collaboratively make a difference in time to save our world as we have known it. The young have missed out on social experiences that form their adult futures. The poor and homeless have little means of going back to being self-sufficient. The workforce and economy are unproductive and expensive. Climate change is burning up and flooding our real estate and destroying wildlife, flora and fauna.
Perhaps an ice age with a new start to civilization is on the horizon. If it happens, we deserve it after overpopulating and polluting our continents for decades. Unfortunately, it takes a direct, personal impact on many to understand the need to change. Valuable second and third homes stand empty for all but vacation weeks, consumers continue to purchase unnecessary amenities, much of the population won’t change their trash or driving habits, plastic remains a prevalent product material, and many continue to birth too many children.
Our world is in trouble and we need to act. If your mental health or pocketbook are not suffering, then reach out and help others. Don’t act frivolously and spend money without conscience. I battle with myself every time I take a trip or do something that benefits me so I understand this dilemma.
I think we can continue to take care of ourselves provided we are thinking globally and trying in some way to turn the heads of those who are choosing to ignore the realities. A good start is not to judge other’s behaviors, such as our multiplying homelessness, without understanding their back story. Small steps like not idling your car, recycling and composting, when done universally, do make an environmental difference.
Whatever we do from here and whatever the consequences, history will show over time that we could have changed our direction. We need to change our path now, to understand and accept reality, become compassionate, and act for the greater good or it will be too late.
Dot Helling lives in Adamant.
