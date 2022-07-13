At what cost and who pays for the proposed VSECU/NEFCU merger? After my last letter to the editor questioning who is paying for the marketing of the VSECU/NEFCU merger proposal, VSECU did reach out to answer my question.
A staff member emailed me that VSECU and NEFCU are sharing the cost, and it "will not have a significant impact on our budget, accumulated capital or financial outlook." To that, I said thank you, but what are the dollars?
A second person, higher up the scale, answered. She told me that, as of July 8, VSECU had expended $142,000, or $2 per member, in merger communications and engagement activities. Tie that to a match from NEFCU and expenses to date hit $284,000. Add to that the expenses yet to be accounted for plus the $80,000-$100,000 this staff member told me it would cost to notice the special meeting and assume NEFCU will also be required to notice a special meeting.
Adding all these actual and estimated expenses to the pot, we are talking over $500,000 just to push this merger idea, and that does not include the costs of implementing the merger if the proposal passes. I hate to sound like a cranky, constant complainer but, seriously, isn't this money better spent on other benefits to our members and our communities?
One of the reasons pitched by the pro-merger people is that we will have more branches available without building, yet research is showing that fewer people visit branches. They bank online. I'm also told a branding company has been hired to figure out the "new name." What will that cost and is it a Vermont company?
So much is happening in this world, in Vermont, and in Washington County, that is nonsensical. This expensive push for a merger is a big one, and much of the cost already irreversible. Please pay attention, vote 'no' to the merger, and let's put this cockamamie idea to bed.
Dot Helling lives in Adamant.
