My dear friend, Virginia, passed away earlier this year of a broken heart and other complicating factors. Her heartbreak had much to do with the state of the environment. She was a naturalist who ached over every human action that has damaged our Earth and its beings. She did all she could to impact and change the direction we’ve been headed in. She was outnumbered by the powers described in Richard Czaplinski and Joe Benning’s recent commentaries emphasizing the problems created by “money” and applying “the wrong tools.”
I totally agree we are the problem and we are late in the game to keep the system from “going toward the cliff.” And, in those regards, I have supported Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes of what Dan Jones described as “magical thinking” and Benning as laudable but unaffordable goals such as presented in the proposed Global Warming Solutions Act.
Phil Scott has been a governor for all the people. He’s a notable Republican, but I see him walking both sides of the road, crossing the legislative aisle, always working to do what’s right for all the people of Vermont. We are, as Benning suggests, a small piece of the environmental wrongdoing. We do need to do our part to try and save our world, and many of us do what we can on a day-to-day basis, from small motions like picking trash off the sidewalk, to ditching carbon-emitting vehicles. But sinking two years of income into an electric car doesn’t solve the problem, especially when you understand that the manufacture and disposal of batteries adds to the universal problem.
I’m overwhelmed by the magnitude of where we are, yet grateful to be sheltered in Vermont under the governance of leadership like that of Phil Scott. He is not just trying to do what is argued as morally right or, as the City of Montpelier always seems to use as its excuse for spending, doing what is the avant-garde project. I believe Phil and his staff are researching the scope of our proposed laws and government spending to try and strike a balance between policies that can help save our environment while not making it impossible for low- and middle-income Vermonters to put food on their family’s dinner table.
We all live our lives in ways acceptable and unacceptable to others’ philosophies. Many Vermonters live their lives simply to survive and take care of their loved ones. The balance between the two approaches is impossible to reach and satisfy all. In the meantime, we can look beyond our own selfish impulses and accept that Phil Scott is trying his best to do what is right for all Vermonters.
As Benning correctly pointed out, we can’t continue to justify ourselves with “feel-good” actions that drive “our population into financial distress.” Add to that Czaplinski’s point that, even though it may be too late, we must “at least do everything that we can as individuals … not waiting on government, corporations and organizations to do it for us.” In so many ways, we can individually reduce our carbon footprint, starting as small as working to remove plastic from our shelves and driving less, spending less money, living in smaller homes, monitoring development, planting gardens.
I share Virginia’s heartbreak. The resulting mental depression of attacks on our natural resources, exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, has affected me in my everyday life. I pray the reality of the devastation of our environment propels others to action, not simply to criticize, and doesn’t draw permanent front lines or just kill us off one by one.
Dot Helling lives in Adamant.
