On Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m., many volunteers are needed to place 550 carnations on veterans’ graves in Green Mount Cemetery during a Flag and Flower Challenge. Most of last year’s flags still remain flying at each grave. Preston Sharp, a young man from California, has made it his mission to honor veterans’ graves in each state. Preston has visited 37 states so far. Green Mount has been chosen for the Vermont location. Preston’s persistence is overwhelming. Please check out the website prestonsharp.net/ for a full story.
Preston made a goal of honoring every towns’ veterans from Redding to Sacramento, California; this goal was accomplished last summer. Preston came up with the Flag and Flower Challenge to get everyone in the U.S. to honor veterans. Preston has now expanded his goal to honor veterans in every state. Preston has organized the placement of more than 260,000 flags and red carnations on veterans’ headstones. He has accomplished this with the assistance of many in the community who come out to meet him and to clean headstones, replace weathered flags and flowers and say “Thank You” to those who have provided their services to our country.
If you come out and help Preston Sharp, you have to say the veteran’s name out loud and then “thank you for your service,” place the national flag and an artificial red carnation. He says you have to say the veteran’s name out loud because a veteran’s name not said out loud, is a veteran forgotten.
Preston does not just honor the fallen veterans. He goes to the local veterans’ home and listens to their stories, takes veterans out to lunch or dinner. Preston even told his mom that his Christmas wish was not to get the laptop he had been asking for, but to adopt a veteran’s dog so the veteran could still see the dog whenever he wanted. The veteran had to live in a veterans’ home with no dogs allowed.
If you would like to attend this event or have questions, please contact Patrick Healy at (802) 279-6957. Clubs, organizations and school groups are welcomed. This event is on Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. in Montpelier in Green Mount Cemetery.
Patrick Healy lives in Marshfield.
