'An end to the reading wars? More U.S. schools embrace phonics" published in The Times Argus/Rutland Herald, Saturday, April 22-23, magazine, poses more questions than answers.
To say somebody wins and somebody loses is wrong. It is dangerous to exclude anyone from the conversation. It is not possible to discuss the amount of research that has been conducted during the past 60 to 100 years without understanding a good deal of it is contradictory. Most of it is biased by socioeconomic factors, discrimination and/or economic gain. Knowing who conducted the research and for what purpose is important. To accept the fact contradictions occur because of the context of research means we must look broadly at a wide variety of studies even those that provide opposing results.
To say only one method of instruction is going to solve all the varied individual needs of young readers is to put an emphasis on a specific system of instruction that is inflexible and does not take into consideration individual needs, strengths or weaknesses. It gives ownership to publishers and policymakers rather than to teachers and schools.
What needs to happen as educators examine the research is to ask who does it serve? If the answer is not children, if it is not strengthening the professionalism of teachers, and if it does not promote access and opportunity or critical thinking, then it does not serve the public need to educate our children. If it is biased by policy, politics or commercial gain, that needs to be noted. Our study needs to be balanced with opposing points of view that offer options and possibilities. The conversation should not stifle the voices of experienced and well-informed educators.
If there was one way to teach reading, and this was evident in the research results during the past 60 years, surely, we would have adopted it by now. The fact is, articles like the one published last week continue to push an agenda that does not reflect the reality we do not all learn the same way. One methodology like the teaching of explicit phonics is not going to meet the needs of all children.
So how do we promote reading? First, we must start by defining what our desired outcomes are. If we want children to believe they can read, our methods need to promote self-confidence. If we want children to see that processing text opens the world to them, we need to read often to them and to make a wide variety of interesting text available. Some children respond well to fiction or fantasy. Others readily engage when they are investigating nonfiction. There is no one size fits all set of books or methods when it comes to reading.
Unlock the mystery of reading by making it appealing. Invite children into books and let them explore the richness of text and ideas contained in books. Read for the adventure and enjoyment of inspiring authors. As children begin to develop an interest in text, examine how they approach text and give them the tools to interpret and gain meaning. Always start with meaning and then demonstrate how they can process text in a wide variety of ways using all the clues available. Those clues are not just sounds and letters, but also language patterns, story structure and purpose. Early on, reading should incorporate the study of graphic images and photos that enhance meaning. Learning to read can be enhanced through rhythm like that found in music and poetry. Enjoyment is enhanced by appreciating art. In short, give students the tools they need to envelop themselves in text.
Instruction, while focusing on meaning and purpose, should also include opportunities for the memorization of specific words, breaking words down into meaningful chunks and using the sounds and letters to assist with pronunciation. But it must never abandon the process of uncovering the meaning and purpose of the text. With a good story, there is a connection between the author and the reader. Helping children to unlock that connection will go a long way to promoting them as lifelong readers.
This is no scientific debate we should accept. Focusing on a debate with winners and losers openly clouds the essence of real learning. Learning is not measurable in a statistical sense. It occurs over time and unfolds the mystery of life and living. What happens in one day may take weeks or months to come to a fruitful conclusion. There is no replicable science, no evidenced-based approach that will suffice. In fact, there should not even be a debate, but rather a consultation that encourages deep and critical thinking about reading process without an adherence to a particular reading method.
For teachers, the approach must allow their creativity to flourish so that they reach all children, not just those children who struggle the most. All proposed methods have some value for instruction. All programs or materials can be incorporated if desired outcomes are clearly stated and unbiased by outside influences. By ridding the branding that places values on certain methods, teachers can serve as professionals, creators of learning opportunities. When teachers are given the opportunity and tools that value and promote their professionalism, their instruction will reach more children and promote learning in any subject area, but especially in the area of reading texts.
Alis Headlam is a retired professor of literacy education and lives in Rutland.
