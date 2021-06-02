Horses wear blinders so they will not get spooked when they go into high density areas or traffic. When people wear blinders and claim there are no issues of racism or other forms of discrimination that need to be addressed in their community, it does not mean problems do not exist. They are out there, but never discussed.
In communities where there are no people of color or few people of color, the issue of race doesn’t necessarily come up for the white people who live there. It probably won’t surface until a person of color wants to get a loan from the bank, open a business or purchase a house. It’s usually an issue of power. Who holds the power? It might not surface until a child is mocked or harassed at school. It remains hidden in the hearts of white people because they don’t have to confront it. They may not even be aware of how they have been tricked into accepting racist stereotypes and misinformation about people of color. It never comes up in conversation; therefore, it doesn’t exist. They say to themselves, “I’m not racist.” And, they believe it because they don’t realize all the ways racism is systemic and pervasive in our institutions and policies. Their blinders protect them.
People can keep their blinders on to protect themselves from truths that might make them uncomfortable, might make them afraid, might disrupt their daily life. It’s a part of the culture they grow up in, a culture that nurtures fear of differences. They go about their daily lives and see or hear nothing. If people don’t leave their community for travel or work, they might never see how pervasive racism is or understand how devastating it is to people of color and how detrimental it is to progress. They might never come face-to-face with the hardships other people from different cultures experience. If people don’t look deeply into the community around them, they might not see the pain certain individuals face because of their ethnicity, religion, language or gender. As long as something is not faced within their own immediate world, it is something that is ‘out there.’ “Not my problem.”
Some people claim just talking about racism, is racist. How can that be? The truth is that taking down the blinders means seeing something ugly and scary. Taking down the blinders might mean facing the truth that there are institutions and policies that benefit some individuals and punish others. It’s not an easy truth to face. Taking off the blinders comes with pain. It might come with fear. It might come with guilt.
Years ago, I was told that a friend of mine, who is a person of color, would not come to Vermont because he feared the racism he would find here. Not so long ago, I was told people of color who move here to live and work are leaving because they do not find acceptance. Instead, they find people who prefer to wear blinders or perpetuate the harsh reality of racism. It can be a hostile environment. How can that be in the bucolic Vermont I know so well? It’s well hidden to those whose lives are not turned upside down by it.
Fortunately, there are also stories from immigrants who find Rutland to be a welcome relief after living in exile as refugees. Their stories show how welcoming Vermont can be.
Al Wakefield and Bob Harnish recently introduced a significant document, a declaration of inclusion. It invites Vermonters who have lived in the shelter of a predominantly isolated society and protected system to take off the blinders and acknowledge the need to explicitly welcome others who are different. It is a first step to letting go of the blinders that have protected Vermont’s mostly ethnocentric population. It’s not simply a statement against discrimination or harassment, but a true statement of welcome to all people who would join Vermont’s population and make valuable contributions.
I am so proud of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen for agreeing to sign this statement. I am proud of the ensuing discussions that have taken place in the community, in organizations and in our institutions. I have been happy to be a part of a group that is exploring what implicit bias means in our lives. It’s a vital step to take off the blinders, to learn the truth and work towards equity and justice for all Vermonters, potential Vermonters and visitors.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
