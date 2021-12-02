The facts about Critical Race Theory (CRT) should end the conversations that have plagued the media and the commentary section of the Herald. CRT was developed by leading African American scholars in academic and legal fields during the 1990s.
Here’s what people need to understand about CRT basics. It is a concept intended for legal minds to help them grasp the complexity of our legal and political systems so they can understand how these systems have perpetuated racism.
Cornel West, an acclaimed African American scholar, summed it up in 1995, “Critical Race Theorists have for the first time examined the entire doctrine from contemporary legal thought and doctrine from the viewpoint of law’s role in the construction and maintenance of social domination and subordination.”
The conversation introduced this theory not as a list of mandated facts as some suggest, but as a means to examine current practices within our legal and political systems that support a culture that divides us and excludes a portion of our society by “alienation and subordination.”
West continues, “Critical Race theorists put forward novel readings of a hidden past that disclose the flagrant shortcomings of the treacherous present in the light of unrealized — though not unrealizable — possibilities for human freedom and equality.”
Most of us will not want to delve into the depth of this theory unless we are involved in law or political activities where our decisions and votes can impact legal decisions.
This confusion over CRT has nothing to do with early, middle level or high school education of our children. Legal and political scholars have the maturity and tools to understand how to protect our democracy, rights and well-being after years of injustice. The study of CRT is important for our legal experts, politicians and activists in their legal work.
We should leave the discussion of CRT where it belongs.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.