The First Branch Unified School District Board recently voted to combine Grades K-4 from Chelsea and K-4 from Tunbridge and relocate them at the Tunbridge School, thereby closing Chelsea Elementary School. In addition, they voted to form a middle school for Grades 5-8 from Chelsea and Tunbridge with the assumption being it would be sited at the Chelsea School in the former high school spaces.
I am asking the board to investigate further the commitment to the structure of locating the joint elementary school in Tunbridge. I think the Chelsea and Tunbridge communities have expressed repeatedly they would like their own elementary school in their own community. Without full commitment for this structure from the communities, it will be hard to pass budgets and/or skirt the idea of decoupling.
An Identity Committee has recently been formed. Upon listening to a committee meeting the other night, it finally hit home that the Chelsea community and the Tunbridge community are losing their identity. No longer will there be a Chelsea High School, a Chelsea Elementary School or the Red Devils and no longer a Tunbridge Central School and the Tigers. When I voted to merge, I did not vote to lose all of Chelsea schools, I voted to merge middle school and perhaps name that something else, and to keep K-4 in each town. Should towns vote to close schools, as well as buildings?
Having been a member of the Chelsea community, a teacher in Chelsea schools, former School Board member, and graduated five children from Chelsea High School, I have seen the pride Chelsea has had in its school and community. This community is well-respected by many outside of the community. As a community, we voted to close our high school, a real struggle with hope for more for our kids. I would support this new structure if I felt the kids would gain enough to outweigh the loss it will bring to the community.
Chelsea should keep K-4 in Chelsea and Tunbridge keep K-4 in Tunbridge.
The restructuring committee (which was divided evenly not to move forward with this structure) says by merging K-4 from Chelsea and Tunbridge in Tunbridge, we will be able to have or do the following:
— Improved and equitable educational programs;
— Attract new families to our communities;
— Better utilize staff;
— Reduce costs.
1. Merging the elementary schools will not necessarily improve education; this can, and should, happen in our individual schools.
2. Young families want a local elementary school. Merging the elementary schools will not attract new families to Chelsea as we would not have an elementary school (one of the main reasons Tunbridge wants to keep theirs).
3. Merging the elementary school could use staff some (not enough to close the school).
4. Merging the elementary schools will not reduce costs significantly.
5. Merging does not meet the above foundations set forth by the restructuring committee.
As for the survey circulated, more people voted not to merge than to merge. (Very few of registered voters completed the survey.) They were led to believe some of the themes put forth could only happen if we merge. Fortunately, the following themes can, should, and do, happen now in our classrooms: Hands-on learning; emotional support; academic offerings; community education; outdoor education; team teaching.
Having said this, I would ask the board to review this decision and maybe let the towns decide with a town-wide ballot vote (not an in-person vote where very few people vote). Ask the communities on a town-wide vote and see what the majority really want.
One last topic I would like to address: The School Board has not set their school meeting yet, but a presentation is being planned to inform the communities more about this structure. This presentation needs to be transparent. It needs to fully explain the advantages and disadvantages in a clear and concise manner not full of educational jargon. I do believe all of the educational points are great and can be — and are being — done without merging our elementary schools.
Please let the board know your concerns about this merger by sending email to skay@wrvsu.org, mgray@wrvsu.org or nziglebaum@wrvsu.org or by calling or texting board members and calling in at next meeting set to begin at 6:30 p.m. April 14.
Phyllis Hayward lives in Chelsea.
