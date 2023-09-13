Growing up, I always was fascinated by Anthony Bourdain’s travels. I started watching him for the food, but I kept watching him for his frank explanations of a world that I didn’t know. I wanted to see what was out there, how things were done, what issues were present, what viewpoints existed and what pearls of wisdom I could gain from his dry, witty humor.
I wonder what his thoughts on the world would be now? The lack of respect that people seem to show one another, much of it defined by the ever-widening gulf between people and the disappearing middle ground between us. We are being trained not to work together, to view others as the enemy. Accountability has b ecome a relic of the past, sent packing along with affordable housing and common courtesy. We poke and we prod and we sneer and we gossip, until the target finally has enough. Then we use that as evidence of mental illness when in reality it is only a very human reaction to an abnormal amount of malice.
If anything can be used as evidence of mental illness in this society, it should be the way we treat one another. Finger pointing solves nothing. In fact, it keeps everything stagnant, nothing changes and no one gets ahead when all we do is blame and shame. This world is a harsh place for even the most equipped person, and we are all one lost job, bad decision or natural disaster away from being in exactly the same boat.
We troll on Facebook, we threaten, we demean, we state opinions as if it were gospel truth. It doesn’t matter who is right or wrong, it matters who has a bigger platform, who has a louder voice and more followers. What is it about human nature that makes a person find it desirable, enjoyable even, to put down someone else for the sake of our own egos? Boosting ourselves up while dancing in another’s ashes?
It seems to me that empathy is well on its way to being the ultimate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. I really hope compassion isn’t next.
Kirsten Hathaway lives in Rutland Town.