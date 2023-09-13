Growing up, I always was fascinated by Anthony Bourdain’s travels. I started watching him for the food, but I kept watching him for his frank explanations of a world that I didn’t know. I wanted to see what was out there, how things were done, what issues were present, what viewpoints existed and what pearls of wisdom I could gain from his dry, witty humor.

I wonder what his thoughts on the world would be now? The lack of respect that people seem to show one another, much of it defined by the ever-widening gulf between people and the disappearing middle ground between us. We are being trained not to work together, to view others as the enemy. Accountability has b ecome a relic of the past, sent packing along with affordable housing and common courtesy. We poke and we prod and we sneer and we gossip, until the target finally has enough. Then we use that as evidence of mental illness when in reality it is only a very human reaction to an abnormal amount of malice.