In Vermont, the numbers don’t add up when it comes to measuring the fiscal impact of a statewide flavored tobacco ban.
State lawmakers proposing a flavored tobacco sales ban estimate Vermont would lose approximately $4 million in 2024 from the “reduced cigarette, other tobacco, and e-cigarette tax revenue.” These taxes collected by tobacco retailers and sent to the state add up to a lot more than $4 million. We’re not sure where lawmakers got that figure, since my store alone sends in more than $1 million in tobacco taxes each year. Not only will much-needed tax revenues be lost if this bill passes, but the highly regulated businesses that sell tobacco will be devastated.
My father started the Beverage Baron 34 years ago. We are a family-owned, independent business that has between 20-24 employees. We sell spirits, gas and groceries. We also sell flavored tobacco to adults who are 21 and older. We don’t sell to young people. We’ve invested in training and technology to ensure compliance with all federal, state and local tobacco laws. I don’t advocate for tobacco one way or the other, but I do believe adults should have the freedom to buy and use adult-oriented products if they choose. Just like those who enjoy flavored marijuana and flavored gummies, adults who choose to enjoy flavored tobacco ought to be able to buy these products from licensed and regulated retailers in their state. For instance, they shouldn’t be forced to travel to New Hampshire, all the while sending tax revenue to New Hampshire’s coffers. They also shouldn’t be forced to buy from the illicit market or get their products online from unknown and unverifiable sources.
Advocates of the ban say they want to prevent young people from smoking and vaping. From personal experience that aligns with government reports, I can tell you they aren’t smoking menthol cigarettes.
Since its peak in 2019, youth vaping has dropped 53%, but government studies show “among current e-cigarette users, the most commonly used device type was disposables.” To address that problem, the FDA announced a new order effective July 13, 2022, that makes it illegal to sell synthetic nicotine products that often come in the form of candy-flavored disposable vapes we hear so much about. These products should be off store shelves today. State lawmakers should focus their energy on enforcing current laws without devastating businesses and impacting millions of dollars of tobacco tax revenues earmarked to support our state’s objectives.
Casey Harrington is owner of Beverage Baron in Barre.
