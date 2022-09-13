At what point is enough, enough?
This is a question I’m directing toward the Barre community in regards to the continuation of “dysfunction” within the BUUSD School Board.
As I write this, please know I greatly appreciate the board’s time and efforts put forth on behalf of our schools. However, the outcome is not for the better of our communities; both within and outside of our school. The intent of this letter is not to create more bickering, finger-pointing or fixating on the level of dishonesty and inequity.
My intent is to respectfully state the Act 46 consolidation is not working for BUUSD. How long do we sit back and watch the dysfunction, at the cost of our school community and furthermore student success? Enough is enough.
Let’s look back, prior to the forced Act 46 consolidation. I’m going to speak to Barre Town Middle and Elementary School as a taxpayer in this community. The Barre Town Middle and Elementary School is cooperatively and solely operated by the direction a five-member school board. This board, regardless of who the members are, kept true to their norms — all were respected, were welcomed, and cooperatively worked alongside the Barre Town School administrative team. This collaboration was instrumental in the fluidness of operations.
This teamwork was honored and well respected by the greater Barre Town community. The Barre Town community supported their school, and was proud to call the Barre Town Middle and Elementary School their own. Our school was known great and afar for the high level of education and social emotional support it provided the entire student population. There was equity, staff were proud to work within our school and student success was at its greatest. Speaking from experience, working at BTMES was highly rewarding.
The introduction of Act 46 resulted in the Barre Town community saying “no” not just once, but multiple times. How many times were we told how wonderful it would be, the opportunities it would provide and the money we would save? Act 46 was forced upon us. Why were we afforded the opportunity to vote? Our voice did not matter; in fact, it was disregarded. Has it been wonderful? Not even close. Opportunities? For who? Taxes? It’s only a matter of time. The greater Barre community does not have the tax base to support the projected direction of the corporatized BUUSD.
My heart hurts every day, and I know I’m not alone when I say this. BTMES was our school. Our voices were heard and respected. Student success for all was at the forefront. Our building administrators were respected decision makers, not messengers. They were important members of our school board. Our school board took the time to visit our school. They knew our staff, and they were part of our school community.
Enough is enough. Stowe has paved the road to independence. We are at the fork in the road. It’s up to our community to decide the route. It’s time to ask the questions. What do you want when it comes to educating your children? What do you want for your school community? Our children only experience their elementary school years once. Our children only experience their middle school years once. These years are foundational, and need to be the best they can be. They only have one opportunity.
Alice Harding lives in Barre.
Log In
