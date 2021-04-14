Doomscrolling — Merriam-Webster is “watching” this term. I wish they would cease this behavior immediately. It can lead to acknowledging and then to trouble. The fact they are watching it at all alarms me. At the rate things are going, I fear the future.
Is there a good rationale for doomscrolling? An affirmative, 'no.' Yes, I do see the challenges of an affirmative 'no,' but I do not care. This is too important a topic for us to quibble about word usage. However, I shall proceed to quibble about this D term. Note how careful I am in not saying the word.
If you Google it, we are offered a definition that says it is a process of obsessive scrolling to find bad news. The problem is the D people then share what they have learned. They stop at nothing. Their findings take the form of personal tragedies, national disasters, delinquent behaviors of pets, failed recipes. You name it. They find it.
In my role as an observant citizen, I am noticing a trend in the general population. I see myself as helpful to you all. You may see me as annoyingly observant. It matters not. Beware, doomscrolling behavior is on the rise. I am rooting for it to decline into oblivion. A strong statement, I'll give you that.
At some point in all of this "sharing," the Doomscroller will start getting messages from an ever-increasing number of correspondents to just shut up. This leads the Doomscroller into a reactive depression with mounting insecure thoughts. He or she may lose sleep. Better, they cease reading their favorite type of news for awhile. They do not. Instead, they build on their initial error. They proceed to share their personal bad news in the next email blast. Recipients are infuriated. The Doomscroller soon observes an increase of unfriending in their lives. Next comes a decrease of return emails to their inbox. They are now incessantly scrolling their email boxes, too.
There is a moral to this story. Nothing good comes out of the absolute obsession with bad news.
Humans are tricky beings. They will accept some bad news, but not when it eliminates news about the coming of the next full moon. Not if it disallows the telling of comical tales. They do exist. Finally, it will never work if it hinders debate on whether clowns are funny or an evil species spreading mayhem in the world under the Big Top.
We need a movement to eliminate the D peoples' behavior immediately before Merriam-Webster does us all in.
Mary Hanrahan lives in Calais.
