The comments from two writers to this page a few days ago triggered a couple of questions. Just to clear up any question of doubt, the fact that I and a few others who frequent these pages have been labeled as “racist” is no big surprise. The other questions I will defer to a later time, as I believe there is behind-the-scenes activity going on, locally, that is not necessarily universal with the ones who contribute to this page, from a perspective similar to mine. I will leave it at that for now.
You see, the problem for those on the left is this. Those who have been supporting former President Trump have been subjected automatically to a mentally deficient category and who are incapable of fitting in to the rest of society … in other words, total misfits. So along comes Biden, whose ascension to the White House on Jan. 20 is proving to be more of a problem for the lefties, than myself, or Don Chioffi or anyone else because this guy fits the description assigned to us by the writers, along with the willing, like-minded efforts of the Herald. So, Don and I are racist, according to them. So be it.
I think the majority of clear-thinkers, of which there are many more than the left will admit to, are supportive of my efforts in print and person-to-person as I have contact with many, many people in the course of a usual week or month. In spite of what the Herald would have you believe, this is the truth and has been for many years even prior to my writing.
The mainstream media is a biased political operative, for the most part, of the Democrat national, progressively leaning, socialist committee. About 50% of the work I send them never gets printed, and I am sick of it … downright fed up, because people are not getting the full story, of everything, not just my work. Freedom of the press, in the minds of the founders of this nation, was not intended to be inclusive of filtering, editing for the purposes of changing the intent, or censure. But that is what we are working with today. Thankfully, the whole news and nothing but the news is available online and much of it is free of charge. If you have not availed yourself of this option, I would highly recommend it. It is there for just hitting some keys on the laptop keyboard.
It is a frightening world we are in.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.