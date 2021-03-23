Less than 100 days in office, and the world we knew under President Trump is in shambles. Apparently, the hatred for the previous administration’s leader is so intense, canceling everything that was working good outcomes for the American people is now history.
The successes of the past four years were manifested by the huge vote supporting those efforts, tallying some 74 million votes, only to be outdone by the opposition. There is much remaining to be ascertained as to the legitimacy and fraud questions still unanswered.
With the shambles in the United States driven by Biden and company, one would have thought “Gee whiz, maybe there are some things that are working for the betterment of all, that we may want to retain” but no, we just need to clean house and start over, which they pretty much did.
Evidence of that is close to home with gasoline and fuel-oil prices taking massive increases starting a day or two after the election, a border situation in a huge crisis mode and getting worse, which did not need to happen, a recent meeting with the Chinese that was so disorganized and mishandled the Chinese walked all over the U.S.
The bottom line is this: The people in charge do not have a clue; the economy is set to take a tumble, needlessly; the economic well-being of the American people is poised to take a huge hit; election and voting integrity is in question big time; all the while the “leader” of this country, standing in New Hampshire, remarked “those Vermont views are hard to beat.”
The American populace needs to pay attention because as we go on day by day, we are being taken down the river with a return probably not in the cards, certainly not in the next year or so.
When the voters disagree with an issue or have questions, get on the phone and call Sanders, Leahy and Welch. Force them to do their jobs, because the adage saying the power rests with the people, is true — only if we exercise it.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
