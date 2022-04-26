Indeed, the Amses writings are amusing, even though the subject matter is repetitive and predictable, i.e., Trump bashing. Now, mind you, this mindset has obviously taken over because there are very few Saturdays free of such writing.
This bashing practice has caused me to wonder just what his take is on the current president's record. Interestingly, there has been very little mentioned about this situation of diminished competence and record of "achievement" being now posted in the low 30s. Anyone in that predicament if they were a Republican president, would be certainly hauled up for impeachment, a given because the last president was impeached twice for no good reason, according to the Senate.
So where are the cries for this now and why are they not being heard? Where is the media? More mindboggling and hypocrisy of the first order.
Close to 30 representatives, Democrats, in the U.S. House have chosen to retire rather than be defeated it seems. But Amses never writes about such things, just bash Trump, it is all in there for everyone who cares to read the lines that will be there next week and weeks and weeks after.
I have done a little writing through the years, mostly based on political issues and those who follow my work can probably almost always determine early on which side of the road will be billboarded as well. Also, I have been advised to not take on Amses (recent advice) because doing so will only bring your status down to his level, I have been told. I gave that some serious thought, and have determined this may very well be why Amses gets no pushback. I also believe Amses is deserving of pushback, and I am willing to give it a try.
To continually beat on a horse that has been out of the picture for 1½ years, with the Amses modus operandi, does say something about the source. Either the source has a complex, a fear of Trump reappearing in some way, or something unknown, or a combination of some of the above. It is baffling, indeed.
From now on, I promise to focus on the current problem in the White House, and leave the unexplained to others and forget about diagnosing Amses' deficiencies. That is a job for the professionals.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.