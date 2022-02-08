Dear Gov. Scott:
Are you not aware of the dangers of wireless radiation, believing instead that your 100-tower program is promoting safety? Science made your vaccine effective. Science made your child’s birth safe. But you don’t believe it when thousands of non-industry-funded scientists are telling you of the dangers of wireless radiation? Why? An autonomously driven car is more important than a child dying of cancer?
Are you not aware that the FCC has been successfully sued for their completely fictitious Maximum Permissible Exposure levels for wireless radiation frequencies? Vermont’s Public Utility Commission continues to issue Certificates of Public Good knowing full well there is absolutely no basis in fact that the antennas they are approving are safe.
Are you not aware that first responders don’t want antennas anywhere near their fire houses, a common location in the past, because of the extraordinary incidence of cancer after the installation of those antennas?
Are you not aware that the World Health Organization, the National Toxicology Program of the National Institutes of Health, FDA, NIOSH, State of New Hampshire, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Council of Europe, European Environmental Agency, International Commission on Electromagnetic Safety, Government of Switzerland, Government of France, Government of Germany, Russian National Committee for Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, among many others, have identified the dangers of this radiation to humans, wildlife and pollinating insects?
Are you not aware that no telecommunications carrier of any size can find an insurance company that will write them a policy for human harm?
Are you not aware that your policy is undermining the efforts of the Communications Utility Districts? Expanding wireless broadband is diametrically in conflict with the aims of the CUDs. Wireless broadband is a dangerous and inferior technology. Privacy is sacrificed, breaches are far easier, breaches are undetectable, and speeds are inferior. Wireless broadband would love to preempt the installation of fiber optic networks. Wireless broadband is much more expensive when a full accounting is made. Remember it is 5G today; then 6G; and then 7G. Telecommunication carriers quadruple dip (federal money, state money, unregulated subscriber fees, unregulated device sales) while CUDs sit on the curb with their hats out hoping for grants.
Are you not aware that 911 calls travel over 4G frequencies and into the future will continue to travel over 4G. The 5G frequencies are valuable to carriers as a power grab to preempt the installation of superior (safer, faster and cheaper) fiber optic networks. That is why carriers now want expanded coverage. They could have added 4G services any time in the past decade and didn’t.
Are you not aware that Verizon made $19 billion in profit last year and AT&T made $22 billion? And still you feel that they need subsidies?
Don’t believe me. Learn what you need to know to promote the safety of the citizens of Vermont. The State of New Hampshire did. Read it. You will be long gone when the catastrophic effects of this policy are evident, but what a gruesome legacy.
At an absolute minimum, no towers should be closer than 1,600 feet from a location of human habitation or vocation. No canister antennas should be placed 1,000 feet from a location of human habitation or vocation. Identify low radiation areas that permit those with electromagnetic sensitivity to live in our society.
If you truly believe that massive, destructive and inescapable irradiation of our countryside is for the good, test it. Establish a policy of consent, where without it, a town may override the siting of antennas.
Kim Hall lives in North Bennington.
