It's the absence of a thing that makes you realize how much you took it for granted.
I miss the everyday ordinary buzz of people. I miss the sweetness of casual, social connection.
I miss sitting in a cafe and standing in line, overhearing a conversation, being part of a random conversation. I miss the ease of people gathering without worry. I miss whole faces. I miss people being near me.
I miss the backdrop hum of voices that always means people are connecting. There's good energy there.
When my mother-in-law calls, she asks. "What's going on? Tell me some stories." I love that she asks for stories.
As I write this, I begin to understand what I am missing the most right now during these COVID-19 times.
I miss stories, and I miss voices. I miss the light give-and-take of easy connection between friends and strangers. I miss the abundance of "lite" human interaction I took for granted before COVID-19. I miss seeing people around me living their lives and doing their thing.
My daughter and I sometimes play a guessing game at restaurants. It goes like this.
"Who are the people sitting at the table next to us?
It's fun to create an opus about the lives of perfect strangers. We are endlessly fascinated by each other's stories.
Now I race in and out of stores. Now I veer away from people. Now I keep my eyes down, and my mouth shut. Time together isn't safe.
I miss milling around and hanging out and strolling: Window shopping, social spontaneity, restaurants, people all around me. I miss filling in the blanks of who I think someone is and learning over and over again, you can never judge a book by its cover.
Social distancing changes the natural flow of ordinary, everyday human connection, by restricting how we're meant to be together. It's why COVID-19 is so challenging. There's a very real human toll happening as we try to keep ourselves apart from one another.
Now more than ever, it's vital to say hello, to pull our masks down when properly socially distanced and smile, to ask someone how they are, to listen but also to share, to casually connect.
If you're feeling a little disconnected and blue, like I have been, say yes when you typically say no, when someone reaches out. Start something, go to something, join something, smile, wave, cheer for yourself and for everyone around you.
I miss you.
Kimberly Hackett is a therapeutic parent coach living in East Montpelier.
