A lot of parents are deciding to home-school their children this fall. Where I live in Vermont, home-school applications have gone up by 75% from last year, according to the Agency of Education. Obviously, staying safe during a pandemic is the priority. Until we have a vaccine, home-schooling kids is a good option and a fantastic opportunity.
But not everyone has that option. Many parents have to work, and some parents should not home-school because it’s not something they can handle. That’s OK. It’s good to know your limits. No shame there. Home schooling can be tough.
But if you are ready to give it a try, here are some insights that might help.
I home-schooled for 10 years and mostly loved it because of the freedom it gave my kids and me. I leaned toward “unschooling,” which means I was not formally following any curriculum but mostly letting my kids develop their interests.
We didn’t have TV or even computers back then, so a lot of the day was spent reading books and then discussing them. We built things, cooked things, asked a ton of questions, and looked up answers. We did organized math using the Kumon program, and they kept a daily journal. We could hop in the car and go to a farm, museum or library at any time. We never dealt with crowds or lines.
School has its place, but so does home schooling. The three top benefits home-schooling your child, even in the short term, are:
Self-discovery: What excites your child? Home schooling offers time and space to turn a spark of interest into a flame that can last a lifetime.
Freedom: Home schooling gives kids time and space to dive deep and wide into subjects that genuinely interest them, but also the freedom to think, feel and imagine.
Igniting curiosity and motivation: Whether it’s music, caterpillars, fitness, geometry, Harry Potter, dancing, it’s a beautiful thing to watch your child’s curiosity and motivation ignite.
One of the biggest concerns parents have about home schooling is social. How do you make sure your child is getting his or her social needs met? Yes, this is a real concern, since so much of school is about kids being with other kids.
I started a home-schooling group that met at my house one full day a week. We broke the 24 kids or so into three parent-led groups. We made it like a school day of sorts. But instead of covering all the subjects, we focused on the arts and sciences. We even managed to get a grant from the state to fund an outdoor science teacher for six weeks.
We put on plays, painted murals, played games, even put on a carnival and invited the local Waldorf school. We self-published a cookbook and put out a newsletter that included the kids’ writing. Each morning, we sat in a circle and sang a welcome song, and kids shared a high/low about their week. A rotating pool of parents prepared a snack and a hot lunch.
The home-schooling group was the highlight of the week because there was an abundance of sincere effort and good energy, and the kids loved it. Each parent stepped up and played to their talents and interests.
Here are 10 tips to help you successfully home-school:
Play to your strengths.
Always be the parent first.
Learn alongside your child and never grade your kids.
Find people who are strong in areas you are not.
Don’t home-school alone; start or be part of a group.
Take care of yourself first; know when you are burning out.
Throw out what’s not working for you.
Find a mentor.
Messy is good.
Have regular family meetings.
In the end, you’re probably going to home-school until COVID-19 is under control. There’s no reason to think that replicating a 1950s model of education in your home will benefit you or your kids.
Talking is the heart and soul of successful home schooling. Have regular family meetings. Talk about what’s working and what’s not. Make adjustments on the fly. Don’t get bogged down by what you think you should be doing and what you think your kids should be learning. When they go back to school, they’ll be fine. Kids are amazingly resilient and endlessly curious.
Home schooling can be an extraordinary parent-child experience if you relax and enjoy this time. But, if you try and replicate school by turning yourself into “the teacher,” you and your child will be miserable. Take the pressure off yourself and your child, and make home schooling something you both will fondly remember for years to come.
Kimberly Hackett is a therapist and parent coach, living in East Montpelier.
