When I was growing up, my father, a World War II veteran, often said, “Don’t ever become complacent. It can happen here.” He was, of course, referring to Hitler’s rise to power and the subsequent fascist Nazi government that took control of Germany. At the same time, in school, I was learning about checks and balances in the U.S. Constitution, measures designed to prevent just such a horrendous scenario from happening here. With the U.S. Constitution as my reassurance, I did not believe my dad.
My father was right. Observing just how it is happening here, right now, is both terrifying and fascinating. The deranged child who inhabits the White House is not the sole cause of America’s turn toward authoritarian rule. The real responsibility for this travesty rests with the 53 Republicans in the U.S. Senate, all of whom have put their own greed, biases and lust for power ahead of protecting the U.S. Constitution. They do not seem to remember the oath they took upon taking office. The oath reads, in part: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic …”
Sen. Mitch McConnell and his Republican cronies, through their inaction and complicity, are directly responsible for the rise of fascism in this country. Have any of them denounced federal law enforcement officers occupying American cities? Illegally using excessive force against protesters? Dragging protesters into unmarked vehicles, inflicting serious and life-shattering injuries? These 53 have looked the other way whenever they might have prevented the president from harming the constitutional order of our nation.
Yes, we have a president who is grabbing power that is not his to grab and little by little destroying freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. Fifty-three senators have fallen so far that they, and they alone, bear responsibility for failing to rein in a president gone rogue. We will be recovering from the consequences of their inaction for years to come.
I am so thankful to be represented by Sens. Leahy and Sanders. I wish I could vote against the 53.
Rachael Grossman lives in East Montpelier.
