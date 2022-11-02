Should you vote for the candidate, or the party?
Seventy percent of the voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Inflation at a 40-year high; our open border policy has allowed over 4 million immigrants into the United States in the past three years; we went from energy independence to energy dependence in two years; serious crime is up in all major cities, including Vermont; our military and defense is the weakest in years and is being decimated with wokeness; our enlisted soldiers, our teachers, our hospital workers are being fired for refusing to take the vaccination. The stock market is down over 25% since Biden took office, thus reducing your 401Ks. None of these events were the result of “radical” or “extreme” Republicans, the Democratic Party did this all by themselves. None of this can be blamed on Putin or Trump, or Jan. 6.
How does this effect Vermont voters? For starters, the president’s failed energy policy has caused oil prices to spike and currently at the $5.50 per gallon range. Residents in rural Vermont are entering a critical time when they need heat. Every Democratic House member, minus one, voted to raise your energy costs.
Two hundred-ten opioid deaths in Vermont: Is it “extreme” to want to stop drug trafficking?
Do we vote party? Whom we elect to go to Washington will follow their party’s lead and everything that is broken in Washington will remain broken if we continue to elect candidates with the same philosophy.
If you are satisfied with the rise in prices of gas, oil, groceries, interest rates and more crime, then you should vote for Democrats and keep the status quo. If you prefer smaller government, lower taxes, lower prices, more effective law enforcement, transparent education curriculum, and less intrusion in your daily life, then vote Republican.
Chet Greenwood lives in Derby.
