I am certain we all are tired of the ad nauseum phrases stating President Trump was storing classified information in his Mar-A-Lago, Florida, home.
Yes, he had documents market classified but they were declassified by Trump as president and commander-in-chief, which was his legal right before he left office. Stop, don’t make false determinations based on misinformation by the mainstream media reporting.
Misinformed people harp on erroneous data from all sources, like the Republican Supreme Court removed women’s rights to an abortion at any time in their pregnancy up to the date of birth, in their determination R. v. W. was an unconstitutional law.
First, there is no reference to abortion in our Constitution, rights or otherwise to a woman’s right to an abortion.
The Supreme Court simply returned this issue to the states, which is a very democratic way: Let the people decide, not a few old men/women in black robes.
Unfortunately for the pro-abortion group, it’s reported that 63% of our people say there should be some control rather than abort at will.
Now, who and what do we believe? We are told by President Biden there is no inflation, and by V.P. Harris that our southern border is secure. This one is easy.
Our lives have been negatively altered by inflated prices across the board, and millions of illegal aliens are crossing our southern border to the detriment of our citizens.
Unvetted illegals composed of criminals of all sorts have smuggled illicit drugs known to kill thousands of our citizens.
It’s like we have partnered with the Mexican cartels in their schemes of illegal sex trafficking, illicit drug smuggling and the illegal business of transporting migrants across our border.
Before we go off the deep end, we must thoroughly research an issue and come up with a factually correct determination. Based on facts, we can assume the Biden administration’s policies have failed in all respects. Vote accordingly, vote Republican to make America great again.
Perry Green lives in Manchester Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.