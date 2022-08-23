Do not get rid of your gas vehicle until you've read and digested the following:
— The utility companies have said very little about their cost projections to operate EVs or the increased rates they will charge. It is not just the total amount of electricity required, but the cost of transmission lines and fast-charging capacity that must be installed at existing gas stations.
— The problem with EVs is, they are too expensive, unreliable, composed of materials coming from China and other unfriendly countries, and require more electricity.
— In order to match the 2,000 cars a typical gas station can service in a busy 12 hours, an EV charging station would require 600 50-watt chargers at an estimated cost of $24 million and a supply of 30 megawatts of power from the grid. That is enough to power 20,000 homes. It can take 30 minutes to eight hours to recharge an EV between empty or just topping off.
— Quoting ICSC board member, New Zealand-based consulting engineer Bryan Leyland: "If you've got cars coming into a petrol station, they would stay for an average of five minutes. If you've got cars coming into an electric charging station, they would be there at least 30 minutes, possibly an hour — but let's say it's 30 minutes. So, that's six times the surface area to park the cars while they're being charged. So multiply every petrol station in a city by six. Where are you going to find the place to put them?" It appears obvious that the installation of charging stations in a city is impractical.
— A home-charging system for a Tesla requires a 75-amp service. The average house is equipped with 100-amp service. On most suburban streets, the electrical infrastructure would be unable to carry more than three houses with a single Tesla. For half the homes on your block to have EVs, the system would be overloaded.
— The average used EV will need a new battery before an owner could sell it. The average age of a car on the road is 12 years. A 12-year-old EV would be on its third battery. A Tesla battery typically costs $10,000 so there will not be many 12-year-old EVs on the road.
— Although the lithium-ion battery is four times better than the old lead-acid battery, gasoline holds 80 times the energy density. The lithium battery in your cellphone weighs less than an ounce while the Tesla battery weighs 1,000 pounds. And what do we get for this huge cost and weight? We get a car that is far less convenient and less useful than cars powered by internal combustion engines.
Leyland: "When the Model T came out, it was a dramatic improvement on the horse and cart. The electric car is a step backward into the equivalence of an ordinary car with a tiny petrol tank that takes half an hour to fill. It offers nothing in the way of convenience or extra facilities."
It's interesting to note how the British government is planning for power shortages caused by the charging of thousands of EVs. Starting this past June, the government will restrict the time of day you can charge your EV battery.
To do this, they will employ smart meters that are programmed to automatically switch off EV charging in peak times to avoid potential blackouts. The latest UK chargers will be pre-set to not function during nine hours of peak loads, from 8 to 11 a.m. (three hours), and 4 to 10 p.m. (six hours). The UK technology decides when and if an EV can be charged, and even allows EV batteries to be drained into the UK grid if required. Can you imagine charging your car all night only to discover in the morning that your battery is flat since the state took the power back?
Perry Green lives in Manchester Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.