A letter to the editor by Daniel Barlow, of Barre, that has been distributed widely states that “local media can be a powerful tool to support and sustain healthy communities” and also “divide and destroy.” How true.

In the last five years, since starting my local podcast, “Aired Out,” community building has been our foundation. This is evident by the thousands of episodes featuring guests who have contributed to positive messages of hope, encouragement and understanding. On air, we have provided a voice for those in need. We have celebrated the community’s successes and victories. Dig into our archives and you’ll see.