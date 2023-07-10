A letter to the editor by Daniel Barlow, of Barre, that has been distributed widely states that “local media can be a powerful tool to support and sustain healthy communities” and also “divide and destroy.” How true.
In the last five years, since starting my local podcast, “Aired Out,” community building has been our foundation. This is evident by the thousands of episodes featuring guests who have contributed to positive messages of hope, encouragement and understanding. On air, we have provided a voice for those in need. We have celebrated the community’s successes and victories. Dig into our archives and you’ll see.
Friday, June 30, was an exception from the normal fun banter between myself and co-host, Raylene. We didn’t take the time to discuss if or how we would respond to a Facebook post by Fox Market that was generating attention in the community. Our on-air call to Fox Market was not received well. We did not remove the episode from our archive because we were hiding it from anyone but, rather, because it wasn’t consistent with the type of positive programming we are proud to deliver.
I have enough integrity to offer an apology to Fox Market for how I conducted myself on the air. At “Aired Out,” we have always held our hat on being live, local, real, raw, relevant and relatable. We were only raw that morning. For that, we are sorry.
We offer an apology to our listeners. That episode was not the typical positive community podcast listeners have come to know, love and rely on.
We apologize to our sponsors that we allowed our emotion onto the microphones, something I have always been able to contain on a professional level.
But we will not apologize for exercising our First Amendment right to respond to things happening in our community. We discuss observations and state, regional and world news headlines. We are sharing information, and often standing up for local organizations, families and individuals who would not otherwise have ample voice in our community.
To suggest we are fostering animosity is wrong. It is misguided to suggest that. Do we have differences of opinion? Yes. Disagreement over ideas is what makes communities stronger by learning and evolving.
Barre Values has been spreading its own messaging, focusing on “Aired Out.” Telling my viewers and sponsors that I’m homophobic, transphobic and that they should reconsider their partnership with “Aired Out” is maligning and out of line.
Some of our best shows were frank conversations as Rainbow Bridge Community Center came to fruition. We talk regularly about marginalized communities. We bring on guests who provide valuable resources and services, including Washington County Mental Health Services.
“Aired Out” listeners know I’ve never been interested in dividing the community by bringing national culture wars to our city. Those concerns are here, and are worth discussing, however.
The June 30 show has served as a great reminder that with this right to freedom comes much responsibility. Even if it is difficult to ignore points of view I disagree with, I will strive to remember that if words written or spoken by others don’t affect me personally, it doesn’t deserve my response.
I begin every day happy, eager to get on the air to entertain, inform and air out all the positive and inspiring things (and people) that make up our community. It’s the individuals who watch and listen who know the foundation behind our mission. I will continue to foster that mission, building positive community relationships; providing inspiration with the content we deliver; and bridging the gaps of understanding and acceptance.
I will not support a narrative that brings divisiveness and polarization by any group of individuals. Going forward, I will resist reacting to those who do and refuse them the attention they so eagerly desire.
I don’t need to prove my character to the people of Central Vermont. Our 5,000 followers often hear me say we will support, encourage and heavily promote anything in our community that is good for its people.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “The person who’s in love with their vision of community will destroy community. But the person who loves the people around them will create community everywhere they go”.
This is what my podcast embodies. This is me. And it will remain that way.
JD Green is the host of “Aired Out.”